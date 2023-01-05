It is now OK for pedestrians to cross a street or highway outside an intersection so long as they are not in the “immediate danger” of getting hit by a car, truck or bus.
This new law from Sacramento endangers the pedestrian and the driver, along with his or her occupants and other impacted vehicles.
Instead of focusing on safe crossings at a designated location, every driver must now consider that an irresponsible person (drunk, drug induced, homeless, thrill seeker or just plain stupid) may loom up in their headlights anywhere along the roadway! This becomes an accident waiting to happen when a driver’s attention and vision is compromised by inclement weather and the glare of oncoming traffic.
Personal injury lawyers will now rightly add the defense of “no immediate danger“ to their lawsuit, demanding damages for the injury or unlawful death of their client.
We may soon see obituaries that state “John Doe unfortunately chose convenience over safety.” Oh well!
Our recourse is to choose representatives with better judgment when it comes time for them to stand for reelection.
— Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield