The redwoods in the Sequoia National Forest are on fire, and that is a national disgrace. We train Hot Shot crews every year to fight these fires. These kids are fighting with hand axes, rakes and using sprinklers to wet this national treasure.
The cure is simple and straightforward. First, hire a plumbing contractor to bring water directly to the trees and install it throughout the forest. Secondly, Hot Shot crews train every year to fight these fires. They can incorporate clearing the dry brush from these majestic treasures. This mess should never have happened, so fix it NOW.
— Tommy Russell, Bakersfield