The July 15 commentary by Dr. Alice Feller offers an enormous opportunity for proactive prevention of mental illness. Yet, our government prohibits it.
As psychiatrist Feller says, “I was shocked. It was so callous — such a breach of our usual standard of care” to legislatively rule out this solution through imposition of what is called “The IMD exclusion” in Medicaid law. It prohibits early intervention and insurance funding for such critical treatment.
Dr. Feller concludes, “These two interventions would do more than anything else to help our mentally ill homeless citizens.”
I must add it would also help mitigate if not eliminate current mental health issues that become root causes of active shooters and their mass murders, crimes of theft and arson in our cities, PTSD and suicide, plus other less high-profile adverse outcomes triggered (no pun intended) by mental illness.
Elected officials must pursue Dr. Feller’s counsel to pass legislation to “waive the IMD exclusion” to restore traditional, crucial standards of professional care through Medicaid.
With early intervention, patients can become productive citizens.
Without such proactive early intervention and treatment, homelessness, active shooters, PTSD, arson and other adverse outcomes will only perpetuate.
— John Pryor, Bakersfield