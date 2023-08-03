The July 15 commentary by Dr. Alice Feller offers an enormous opportunity for proactive prevention of mental illness. Yet, our government prohibits it.

As psychiatrist Feller says, “I was shocked. It was so callous — such a breach of our usual standard of care” to legislatively rule out this solution through imposition of what is called “The IMD exclusion” in Medicaid law. It prohibits early intervention and insurance funding for such critical treatment.