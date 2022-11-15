Roe vs. Wade: Women have fought for their rights since the beginning of time. This now is a crucial time for women and their rights to protect their bodies and decisions based on them. We talk about how times have changed, and women have as much equal rights as men. My question to you is: Do women really have equal rights?

Since the beginning of times, men have never had to fight for any rights; they were basically handed to them right after birth. Men should not have an opinion on what women should and shouldn’t do with their bodies. I say this because if we are equal, we should have the right to make decisions about our bodies without having to fight for them.