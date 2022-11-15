Roe vs. Wade: Women have fought for their rights since the beginning of time. This now is a crucial time for women and their rights to protect their bodies and decisions based on them. We talk about how times have changed, and women have as much equal rights as men. My question to you is: Do women really have equal rights?
Since the beginning of times, men have never had to fight for any rights; they were basically handed to them right after birth. Men should not have an opinion on what women should and shouldn’t do with their bodies. I say this because if we are equal, we should have the right to make decisions about our bodies without having to fight for them.
Men have never faced being silenced, having their voices dismissed just for being born the opposite gender. Women shouldn’t have to continuously fight for who they are and what they can and cannot do based on a man’s opinion. The women’s rights movement began in 1848; this was the start of women claiming their rights and fighting for the right to have a voice and be heard as a man would.
Women and men are born with two different bodies and should have their basic human rights in making decisions about them on their own and not have it become a public decision.
We need to continue to advocate for women and show the world that women are just as equal to men.
— Felicia Torres, Bakersfield