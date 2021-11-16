I just read in The Californian about the downtown Greyhound bus station located on 18th Street being sold to a development company, Church Plaza LLC, which is locally owned. I guess that makes them the good guys. From them the building will be demolished. I guess Ward 2 City Councilman Andrae Gonzales thought it was a great idea, slated for apartments.
What saddens me is that no one stepped in to try and save it. Though it's only moving a mile away, I have fond memories of the blue/white bus with the greyhound dog, while in the mid-'60s taking the bus to Los Angeles/ San Pedro.
It also saddens me that no one has stepped in to save our east Bakersfield train depot. And what about the East Hills Mall Mervyn's shopping center? What will be come of it? More apartments?
— Robert A. Rivera, Bakersfield