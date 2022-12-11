In Wednesday's Community Voices, once again, Darlene Vangel has written an outstanding piece on World War II and her family.
As a 5- to 9-year-old during this dark time in our history and not having a family member in the military, I can't relate to the loss of those who did.
I can relate to Oleo as my sister and I used to fight over who was going to mix the colored powder into it. Another not-so-fun memory was that in 1943 we lived across from the Granada Theater and on the corner the Ben Franklin store had a air raid siren on its roof, which for some reason had to be tested at night. The first time we heard it we ran to our mother's bed and waited for the bombs to fall. Later on we just rolled over and tried to get back to sleep.
— Ronal Reynier, Bakersfield