I was interested to read of the sinking of the floating restaurant in Hong Kong (Karina Tsui, The Washington Post). Although my wife and I have been to Hong Kong, we did not visit this famous restaurant. It was back in the days when Britain still ruled in Hong Kong and we were staying with British friends who had been with us at the University of Malawi. (By then they were at the University in Hong Kong.)
They asked us if there was anything we would like to do and we suggested the floating restaurant. Our friends answered that they would be happy to take us there, but they knew of a better place. So we all set out on the ferry to Lama Island where there were tanks of fish along the dock. We pointed to what we wanted and it soon appeared cooked for our culinary delight.
After lunch we walked around the beach and observed seaweed harvesting and delightful dragon boats. When the ferry left we noted that everyone picked up everything they had brought, leaving the beach neat and tidy, unlike those we were used to in the United States.
Next morning when we picked up the newspaper we were greeted with the headline “200 still in hospital with food poisoning at Floating Restaurant!” It seems a wedding party had been served some dicey food!
— Bruce J. Hargreaves, Bakersfield