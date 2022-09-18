The Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial Board of Directors, Advisory Board, committee members and volunteers have been working tirelessly for more than a year to honor Kern County's Greatest Generation with a stunning memorial at Jastro Park, 2900 Truxtun Ave.
Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2022, was originally planned as the dedication day for the memorial. However, due to unforeseen quarrying circumstances abroad and supply chain issues worldwide, part of the granite for the memorial will be delayed, and the dedication day must be postponed. These circumstances are beyond our control, and we thank the Kern County community for their continued support and understanding.