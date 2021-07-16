In her recent opinion piece ("Community Voices: Don’t bite the county that feeds you," July 11), state Sen. Shannon Grove argues that people who oppose continued oil drilling in Kern County are “out of touch” with what our county needs, but the reality is that what we need the most is a responsible transition away from fossil fuels, to protect our health, our climate, and our economy.
Climate change is not a made-up problem or something far off in the future. Our community is already experiencing extreme weather driven by climate change, as well as the pollution that the oil industry dumps into our air and water every day. In California and across the country, we can see that the oil industry is on its way out, and the transition to a clean energy economy is inevitable, and it’s happening right here and now, whether we like it or not.
Kern County can either embrace its role as a leader in energy and meet the challenge of an economic transition to clean energy, or we can continue with business as usual, relying on a single source of revenue and allowing oil executives to reap massive financial benefits while our community and workers suffer from the toxic air and water left behind. I love my community, and I do not want us to be left behind. Elected officials who want to keep us in the past are the ones who are really out of touch with what Kern County needs.
— Mercedes Macias, Tehachapi