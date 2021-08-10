Did you know medical errors are occurring in America every day? According to My Medical Sources, medical errors cost us millions of dollars annually. A medical error is defined as a preventable adverse effect of medical care whether or not it is evident or harmful to the patient. The most common medical errors are:
A. Medical billing
B. Misdiagnosis
C. Medical errors cause 250,000 deaths annually
D. At least 80 percent of medical bills contain at least one error
E. At least 4,000 surgical errors
F. It is estimated at least 7,000 to 9,000 medication errors.
Did you know many patients aren't aware of the medical error? According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, one in seven patients on Medicare in a hospital setting is the victim of medical error.
Since relatives can't be in the hospital with their loved ones, it is best for them to be in communication with the doctor. Tell the doctor do not give their loved ones any new medication. Make sure the doctor has a list of all your loved one's medications and the doctor is aware of your loved one's health issues. Do not leave your loved ones totally alone. If you have to leave your loved one, have someone stay for the safety of your loved one. Medical errors are costly and could cost your loved one their life.
— Larcenia Taylor, Bakersfield