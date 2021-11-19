I enjoyed Patsy Ouellette's Community Voices ("Can one be an environmentalist and continue to eat meat?" Nov. 16). I always enjoy her writing. I think she's a nice lady, and I would like her if I met her.
But I have no intention of giving up meat. I would first of all point to our teeth. Not all of them are, as Ogden Nash put it, of the bovine ilk. No, some are designed for ripping and tearing rather than chewing the cud.
I would leave it to a dentist to show how our dentition reveals our biological heritage. Suffice it to say that we do not live on corn flakes alone.
We have always been arrogant enough to believe that the earth is ours. Everything in it either has been created to serve our ends, or can be forced to help out in anything we choose to do. In modern terms, we would probably say that we are at the top of the food chain.
There is also, it seems to me, a kind of arrogance in telling people how they should live their lives, even if it is considered necessary to save the planet.
Eggs are good, but they're better with ham.
— Larry Dunn, Bakersfield