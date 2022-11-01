Measure K was written intentionally to provide flexible funding for vital services for Kern County’s unincorporated residents today and in the future. Some residents have indicated a preference for ballot language that would restrict Measure K funding to specific uses. While this desire for certainty is understandable, its ultimately problematic as it would not allow the county to direct future funding to the changing needs of residents.
Public needs inherently shift over time due to a variety of factors. For example, just five years ago, the impacts of homelessness were nowhere near the issue it is in our community today, nor has it ever been more difficult to attract and retain qualified public safety employees. As the county addresses the issues of today, such as staffing levels for the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office, the Fire Department’s backlog of safety and capital needs, expanding library hours, attracting industries and jobs, or dealing with homelessness, substance abuse and mental health challenges, Measure K must be able to pivot and direct future years funding to address the issues of tomorrow. Local, reliable and flexible funding is key to ensuring the county’s ability to meet the everchanging vital services needs of unincorporated Kern County residents.