Years ago, Tony Bennett flew into our area to perform at a hospital benefit in Porterville. As the anchorman at KBAK-TV, I was asked to be master of ceremonies at the event. Somehow, by accident, Bennett's crew drove off and left him behind at the airport. When he finally showed up backstage, he was steaming.
Two things helped lift him out of his foul mood. First, I'm sure he was a bit smitten when I introduced him to my tall, exotically beautiful wife Bettie. But second, my station manager at the time had grown up in Bennett's old neighborhood back east and had shared with me a few things about Bennett's younger days.