Well, right on schedule, here they come. The biannual October rush of anti-Republican letters to the editor are pouring in. I can't help but notice that they seem to be all drawn from the same boilerplate, even the contributor from Honolulu. Honolulu?
A common complaint about Kevin McCarthy was his unwavering support for President Trump when he was in office. Huh. Imagine that. Supporting a president who built the strongest economy in history, made us energy independent, dumped disastrous trade deals, and sealed off the southern border. How dare he!