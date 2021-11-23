Kevin McCarthy’s unhinged, failed filibuster is most notable for how much he didn’t talk about the actual bill. Perhaps this is because McCarthy’s motivation was not to stop the Build Back Better plan, but rather, to stop hemorrhaging support from former President Trump and his loyalists.
Bob Woodward’s recent book, "Peril," recounts recent profanity-laced tirades by Trump in which he describes McCarthy as disloyal and “not a good guy.” Also, earlier this year, Trump adviser Steve Cortes publicly took McCarthy to task for not sufficiently challenging the 2020 election. The Trump circle’s animosity toward McCarthy appears to have increased as he has found himself caught off guard by the defection of more than a dozen House Republicans who sided with Biden in support of his infrastructure agenda.
On the morning preceding McCarthy’s tantrum, former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows took to the airwaves to grade McCarthy’s leadership a “D” and asserted that Trump, not McCarthy, should be Speaker if Republicans retake the House. Matt Gaetz, close ally to Trump and de-facto leader of the Trump wing of the House Republicans, went on television the morning after McCarthy’s speech to describe it as “poor leadership and poor strategy” and “a really long death rattle.”
McCarthy is facing the first serious opponent of his career in Louis Gill as well as new challenges due to redistricting. For the first time ever, his re-election is not a sure thing. Should he overcome these headwinds, his election to Speaker is even less certain.
— Ralph Burnette, Bakersfield