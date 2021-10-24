Jan. 6 happened. We all saw it. We all have witnessed the damage, the anger, heard the threats. Now, Steve Bannon, who is the sleaziest of all for stealing donations from citizens, is being protected by the Republicans? And Kevin McCarthy is at the center of it. The election was not stolen. The ones screaming foul, this set of Republicans, know what fake actions they are taking. It is severely damaging our country. No matter what side you are on, you can now feel the hate in this country. It is tragic, and is being promoted by Trump and McCarthy. Why doesn’t he want an investigation into Jan. 6? All it is is an investigation.
McCarthy brought Trump, who spearheaded Jan. 6, back into the scene by his groveling. Trump was voted out! Well, get ready. McCarthy's “team” is now talking about replacing him as their candidate for speaker with Donald Trump! You don’t think it may happen? Just you wait. In case you forgot, Trump can't serve on any charity board. Geez, you could have had a V8!
COVID rates in McCarthy's district are ridiculously high. McCarthy should come in person and urge his constituents to save not only their lives, but those of their families, friends, and even your family. Vote for, not against, new roads, child and elder care. Do something positive for once.
— Mark Perttula, Bakersfield