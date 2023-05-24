I concur with Speaker McCarthy's recently published letter in tribute to law enforcement during National Police Week. I just wish that it included a condemnation of Donald Trump's harebrained ideas of pardoning the people convicted of violently attacking and seriously injuring police officers.
I also wish McCarthy would speak against the politicians who told the big lie of November 2020, "President Trump won this election," which led to the violent riot of Jan. 6 that terrorized police and endangered their lives. I wish he would speak against the members of the House who voted on Jan. 6 to grant the rioters' demand to "Stop the Steal" by halting the certification of the election results.