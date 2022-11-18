In his Nov. 5 “Community Voice,” Luis Medina asks if Kevin McCarthy is so intent on becoming House Speaker, he opposes the collection of $5 trillion overdue taxes through the addition of 87,000 new IRS agents.
To Medina’s credit, he says, “I don’t know how effective the 87,000 agents can be.”
McCarthy knows. He knows if IRS leadership continues its long-standing ineffectual management practices, the 87,000 additional staff will be equally ineffectual.
McCarthy knows more staff is not the solution. He knows the IRS needs to emulate our U.S. Air Force and its system of quality management to get the job done, perhaps with even fewer staff!
Since initiated by Dr. Edwards Deming in the 1950s, quality management best practices have benefited organizations through continuous process improvement that reduces costs, increases productivity, avoids waste and more.
At a CSUB economic conference, I asked one of the USAF generals attending from Edwards Air Force Base if quality management has benefited our Air Force. He responded by saying, “It’s so successful and so much a part of USAF culture, we don’t even think of it as a separate system any longer! It’s what we do!”
Another example is the county of Kern under CAO Ryan Alsop’s excellent leadership. Simply review the county’s dashboard on its website (LaunchKern/statistics) to see their positive results.
McCarthy is on the proper path. As Speaker, he would revoke the 87,000 new IRS agents and invoke the best practices of quality management to collect that overdue $5 trillion — with existing staff!
— John Pryor, Bakersfield