I must respond to Sal Moretti’s post, “We were Ukraine once” (April 10). As someone who has actually visited the Ukraine, in particular Kiev (Kyiv) while under Soviet domination, visiting the Baltic States both under communism and post USSR, and being a direct descendant of parents who lived in countries that were once dominated by the Nazis and the Soviet Union, I believe I have a unique perspective.
If Moretti forms his opinions by watching internet videos on YouTube, then he peers though a myopic lens. To accuse Speaker McCarthy of being equivocating regarding support for the Ukraine is certainly misguided. Where was his outrage when Putin invaded the Crimea under Obama/Biden? Sanctions aren’t working, yet the American people must endure higher energy and food costs. Only now Belarus is being hit with stronger sanctions because it aids and abets Putin.