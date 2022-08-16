Over the past week, Kevin McCarthy has shown himself to be more of a disgrace to Bakersfield than ever before.

In an obvious pushback against Steve Bannon and Matt Gaetz suggesting to a cheering crowd that he should no longer be the House GOP leader, McCarthy fired off tweets aimed at Merrick Garland after the Aug. 8 Mar-a-Lago raid, giving the appearance that Garland answers to him, and claiming the raid could not possibly be justified. Later in the week, after the very alarming reasons for the search warrant were publicized, McCarthy continued to claim that Garland "has a lot of explaining to do."

