Over the past week, Kevin McCarthy has shown himself to be more of a disgrace to Bakersfield than ever before.
In an obvious pushback against Steve Bannon and Matt Gaetz suggesting to a cheering crowd that he should no longer be the House GOP leader, McCarthy fired off tweets aimed at Merrick Garland after the Aug. 8 Mar-a-Lago raid, giving the appearance that Garland answers to him, and claiming the raid could not possibly be justified. Later in the week, after the very alarming reasons for the search warrant were publicized, McCarthy continued to claim that Garland "has a lot of explaining to do."
Worse yet, when confronted with the strong likelihood that Trump has been in possession of nuclear documents, and has refused to return them, McCarthy defended Trump, saying that "doesn't seem like that's something he would be doing."
The fact that Donald Trump is under FBI investigation for seditious conspiracy and violation of the Espionage Act shows he is a clear and present danger to the United States. Political officeholders who continue to defend Trump in the face of last week's revelations should be considered likewise. Kevin McCarthy is at the top of that list, by choice.
— Chris Carton, Bakersfield