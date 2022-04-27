Frankly, I don't give a rat's nose that Kevin McCarthy has had a "positive" call with Trump. That kind of subservient behavior, especially toward a man who has demonstrated complete contempt for democracy and the U.S. Constitution, is completely inappropriate for anyone serving in Congress. However, the real point is McCarthy lied to his constituents, and he lied to the country. He has no credibility left, and should resign, just as he was correct to propose in relation to Trump's inciting of a coup against the United States.
Of course, McCarthy didn't have the courage nor the integrity to actually tell Trump to resign, and it's a good bet he doesn't have the courage nor integrity to resign himself. The Republicans will give him a pass, again, showing that their party has no integrity either.
There are, however, encouraging signs Kern County might at some point actually hold McCarthy accountable for his lies. Nearly 70 percent of those calling into a local news feedback poll said McCarthy has lost all credibility.
— Jenell Mahoney, Bakersfield