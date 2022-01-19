Does Kevin McCarthy really think the American public is as stupid as he is treating them? Does he think we don’t see his reversal of Jan. 6? What is he hiding? His arguments sound like a bunch of words picked out of a shredder. As the top Republican, how involved and in the know was he with the plan to overthrow the election with his buddy Trump? Suspicions run very, very high.
He has already been proven a liar (Benghazi), knew Trump was a shady character, and now this embarrassing display of dishonesty. It is a huge insult to his constituents and our country. How will Bakersfield be remembered because of McCarthy's actions? Will it become the joke tourist spot of 2030?
McCarthy should give up on being leader. You sir are no leader!
— Mark Perttula, Bakersfield