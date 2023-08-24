Digging hard to find a Republican to knock Trump? All the way to Lafayette, Colo., and a lobbyist for Rupert Murdoch? Since Roger Ailes died and Paul Ryan got on the Fox board, its competitors’ ratings have skyrocketed.
Kevin McCarthy needs to get with the program on climate change? A million years of Antarctic ice cores prove we’re heading into a predictable long-term cooling period as has happened regularly every 100,000 to 125,000 years. Get out your anoraks, and plug your children’s ears so they don’t pick up on the scary global warming and COVID terrorism again.
After letter writer Michael Cariker’s ("Really, Donald? Really? Aug. 23) litany of grossly incorrect or misinterpreted accusations about President Trump, my Republican patriot friends are the “whacked-out, rabid white nationalists" (my race has nothing to do with it. If love of God and country is rabid, wipe the foam off my mouth.).
Cariker thinks we need to become lucid, stable, honorable and American again. He can’t figure out what the Marxists are doing to get Trump off the ballot, and he wants us to be lucid and stable like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
And Republicans are the whack jobs?
— Jerry Todd, Bakersfield