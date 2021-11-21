Shame on Congressman McCarthy!
After organizing support in 2017 for trillions of dollars in tax reductions for billionaires and large businesses, he now fights hard in Congress to defeat a tax measure that benefits the rest of us — including 99 percent of the people he was elected to represent.
He hasn't changed his mind on taxation and spending. He only wants the benefits to accrue to his "buddies," his donors, and (of course) to himself!
Shame on Congressman McCarthy!
— Mark Johnson, South San Francisco