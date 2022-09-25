Kevin McCarthy does not deserve to be reelected. He violated his oath by participating in and supporting the insurrection. Power is more important than his duty to country and constitution. He caters to one man because he thinks his power lies there. He has demonstrated weakness, hypocrisy and a willingness to lie to save his skin. He had opportunities to redeem himself by condemning lies and voting to confirm Biden’s presidency; but nothing deterred him — not even the assault on the Capitol.
Second, he has not provided leadership. He has refused to work in a bipartisan way to solve problems. He term has been characterized by obstruction, misleading rhetoric and lies. He voted against lowering drug costs, infrastructure modernization, immigration reform. His only major accomplishment is voting for a large tax cut benefiting the wealthy while raising taxes on his middle-class constituents. The result is a record wealth disparity and deficit. He acts as though the most important purpose of public service is actually punishing your enemies rather than being a leader for the whole country. Is that what we want?