Kevin McCarthy rents a penthouse in Washington, D.C., from one of his billionaire political donors. He’s very much out of touch with his average constituent here in California. His two-faced approach to politics is revolting. One day he says something and, if Trump doesn’t like it, he’s back-peddling and double talking, stumbling and fumbling like some circus hack.
Most real Republicans don’t want to listen to the insane conspiracy rantings of Marjorie QAnon Greene or other Big Lie repeaters like McCarthy, spineless Lindsey Graham and many other of their ilk. I find the great majority of Republicans to be hard-working, humble and honest people. Until the leadership of the GOP returns to these values, our Democracy is in jeopardy.
— Steve Bass, Bakersfield