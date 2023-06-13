Impeach Kevin McCarthy. The sheer nerve he has to defend Trump. Let us recount.
“I think Russia is paying him.” “The president bears responsibility for the attack on the Capitol.” Benghazi was a lie to hurt Clinton. Stop!
McCarthy has led in dividing this country with proven lies. And those were only a few. There were the recordings of him badmouthing Scalise and others. The debt ceiling debacle was all started by McCarthy. It was the wrong venue and he knew it, yet he brought our citizens stress in our daily lives all for his gain.
The fools he has in Congress are irresponsible and dangerous. They spout violent actions they think their voters should take to protect a crazy man. McCarthy is truly the most dangerous person in America right now and he is not intelligent enough to be there. Forbid him becoming president by default. He couldn’t handle the job.
— Mark Perttula, Bakersfield