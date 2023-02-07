Week after week I read letters to the editor that are critical of Congressman Kevin McCarthy. Most are written by the same people over and over again. There are even letters from other locations in the United States.
The main complaint is his association with President Trump. Congressman McCarthy and I would agree that Trump’s personality is a bit much and at times overbearing. With the help of Congressman McCarthy and many Republicans, the Trump administration did achieve many positive goals. Most Americans would like to go back to these goals. These achievements are energy independence, control of the southern border, low unemployment, avoiding an embarrassing failure in Afghanistan, and America first policies. We have lost all these accomplishments under the Biden administration.