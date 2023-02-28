I see that the Kevin McCarthy whiners are continuing to write their letters to the editor. He is the majority leader of the House of Representatives and in their opinions he doesn’t do anything to their satisfaction.
One letter was complaining about McCarthy’s association with farmers at the World Ag Expo in Tulare. California farmers and ranchers feed this nation and are usually conservative politically. I find nothing wrong with this association.
Congressman McCarthy and other Republican congressmen also visited the open southern border. They were calling attention to illegal immigrants crossing the border due to Biden’s failed border policies and blunders. After all, Biden invited the illegal immigrants to come to the United States. The border czar Vice President Kamala Harris has grossly failed to do anything. Due to the open borders, we are losing the sovereignty of this country. The drug cartels must love Biden’s border policies to enhance the shipments of fentanyl.
Another letter took issue with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and her appointment by McCarthy to the Homeland Security Committee. I will agree that she is outspoken and inappropriate, but nothing like the Squad. Ilhan Omar continually makes antisemitic remarks. AOC aka (airhead of Congress) continually makes immature silly comments. Ayanna Presley and Rashida Taliban are both on record promoting the defunding of police. Yet the writer has no problems with these congresswomen.
Many are also please that McCarthy released the Jan. 6 tapes to Fox and Tucker Carlson as opposed to the Biden pandering of CNN or MSNBC.
— Gary L. Williams, O.D., Bakersfield