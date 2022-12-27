Americans are rarely able to make a difference. Kevin McCarthy will soon be in the position to make that difference. The things he has learned in past years can now be implemented. His decisions may even find a place in our libraries of American history, or he can simply align himself with those leaders who are already long forgotten (Paul Ryan).
As we remember what George Washington said about political parties becoming more important than government, we can equate that with what is happening today. This happens when the political party’s actions are geared to advance the party and not the populace. I’m not suggesting emulating Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson or Teddy Roosevelt, but simply move away from the dealmakers, the big spenders and the status quo. If our borders are wide open, close them. If our currency is losing value, stop printing money. If mail-in voting is wrong, fix it. If our educational system is broken, fix that, too. I realize the other party is still in control of the Senate and the presidency and will try to stop him, but McCarthy must try to implement these actions anyway.