Kevin McCarthy sits in a unique place in American history. He has the leadership position that allows him the opportunity to bring a divided country back together. The choices he makes in the next year and a half will have a profound effect on the future of our nation.
Will we attempt to find common ground and move forward through civil dialogue and considered compromise? Representative McCarthy is well-placed to become the next chapter in Profiles in Courage. It will take great leadership skills and even greater courage. The nature of our democracy depends on it.