Breaking news! Hometown boy elected Speaker of the House.
Such an announcement would normally be expected to elicit cheers of delight and pride from the new Speaker's hometown, together with prideful boasting to the world that he hales from your own neck of the woods.
But it's different if Kevin McCarthy is elected Speaker. I, for one, would try hide the fact that McCarthy is from my hometown of Bakersfield so that its reputation is not further diminished by McCarthy's further abuse of power once he's in the Speaker's chair.
McCarthy's chronic flip-flopping words and actions and his misplaced loyalty to Trump have shown repeatedly that McCarthy has subverted all pretense of honor and basic morality to his own political self-interest and lust for power. To try to list all of McCarthy's flip-flops, outright lies, election denying, Trumpism and constituent avoidance would take up too much space here.
Suffice it to say that it's as if McCarthy cannot tell the difference between right and wrong. His lust for power has impaired his judgment to the point he does not deserve to be labeled "honorable." He, as with Trump, is a clear and present danger to democracy.
I, for one, am ashamed to let it be known that McCarthy and I hale from the same beloved hometown of Bakersfield, Unfortunately, McCarthy's recent re-election locally as our Congressperson shows that I am probably in a minority — which is a further embarrassment for Bakersfield and Kern County.
— J. Craig Jenkins, Bakersfield