In the popular 1988 movie "Coming to America," actor Eddie Murphy played the part of "Akeem, the Prince of Zamunda." One of the early scenes in the movie shows him meeting his bride-to-be for the very first time in what was planned as an arranged marriage. Upon learning that she had been taught, from birth, to do whatever he wanted, he had her exit the room hopping on one leg and "woofing" like a big dog.
I wonder how much trouble Donald Trump would have getting Rep. Kevin McCarthy to do the exact same thing.
— Kenny Kott, Chesterfield, Mo.