Last week it was suggested in these pages that the Biden administration had no accomplishments worthy of print. I was able to recall a few:
Biden received the most popular votes for president of the U.S. in history. Of course I must give some of the credit for that to Trump. Biden received roughly 16 million more votes than Clinton received in 2016. Trump must get some negative credit for that.
Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, providing more than $1.2 trillion in infrastructure spending for every state in the country. You remember the many “Infrastructure Weeks” of the Trump administration that resulted in absolutely nothing?
Biden provided cost of living benefits for veterans with disabilities; he increased the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour; he included in the American Rescue Plan the restoration of funding to many veterans programs that Trump had cut, including mental health benefits; the AMR also restored funding to the Affordable Care Act; and lastly Biden rejoined the Paris Climate Accord.
This is a small sampling of his accomplishments in 10 months; despite fierce opposition from the rival political party, that is only concerned with doing all they can to stop Biden from accomplishing anything. Readers here may or may not appreciate these accomplishments but most were the things Biden campaigned on. The values that drove Biden were well received by the 81 million voters who supported him.
I support Louis Gill for U.S. Congress. We need and deserve a change.
— Terry Beals, Bakersfield