Gun control, again and again, is a topic of conversation. Problem is that nobody will ever explain the details of how that would work. Would folks no longer be able to purchase guns and gun parts from all corners of the world over the internet, including the underground black market? Doubtful.
Just for giggles and for lack of anything else really working over the past 50 years, why don't we stop the mind-boggling effects of violent video games, "Mortal Kombat" heading a long list. Yes, I know there have been academic studies on the effects of game play being insufficient to link anger, aggression, bullying and even actual gun usage.
But I'm just talking about common sense. Obviously teens can sit and play shoot-em-ups for countless hours, days on end. But it seems like it starts even earlier, maybe with preschoolers learning more about killing the opponent than anything constructive in their little minds that are soaking up information from everything they see and touch.
Not saying we need to revert to the days of "Pong" and "Super Mario," but a decrease in the violent graphics and games of shooting people just might be a good idea until something better comes along.
I'd be willing to bet that if these young mass killers were asked, they would admit to being experts at violent video games. Not sure we need them at all.