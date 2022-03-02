As Vladimir Putin shows the world what evil looks like, Ukrainian soldiers and ordinary citizens fighting for their freedom are showing us what bravery looks like. Their stories have inspired us all.
Marine Vitaly Skakun blew up a bridge he was defending — and sacrificed his life — to stop Russian troops from advancing. Border guards on Snake Island told a Russian war ship to take their surrender demand and shove it — even if it meant certain death. Ukrainian civilians are taking up the fight, too. Women are making Molotov cocktails to defend their homes. And when the U.S. offered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy help escaping the country, he answered for all of Ukraine: “The fight is here: I need ammunition, not a ride.”
The Ukrainian people are fighting back against Vladimir Putin’s cruelty with patriotic courage that will define their nation for years to come. May God bless the people of Ukraine.
"We shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be, we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender." — Winston Churchill
— Caleb Whitten, Bakersfield