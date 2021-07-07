In response to the person who thinks patrons are being arrogant for wearing a mask in stores now that the ban has been lifted, is this person really assuming that all unmasked patrons are fully vaccinated?
Let's get real here; the people objecting to mask wearing in the beginning are often the same people objecting to being vaccinated. I’ll continue to wear my mask indoors and if people wish to assume I haven’t been vaccinated, that’s their choice.
I have chosen to be fully vaccinated and will continue to wear a mask indoors because the honor system isn’t 100 percent foolproof. This is not over yet!
— Michelle Harp, Bakersfield