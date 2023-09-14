I was disappointed to see the editorial cartoon in Saturday’s paper that depicted Dr. Anthony Fauci with a mask stuffed in his mouth. The caption read: “The most productive use of the face mask.” Another caption alluded to the fact that a study found masks don’t work.
I believe the cartoon was referring to the Cochrane study, which is in the news again, as COVID is rising. The Cochrane study indicated that mandates requiring masking are ineffective. People don’t like to be told what to do, they don’t like to wear masks — that is what the study basically said.