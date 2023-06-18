This is a cautionary tale in cause marketing and cobranding with influencers.
Sports fans have a whole different level of brand loyalty. The team becomes part of the fan's personal identity. Fans literally take it to the grave, incorporating team logos in funerals and headstones.
My Dodger Blue friends are a bit conflicted lately and I am sad for them. It's as if a lifelong friend is hanging with a new crowd, and things just don't feel the same. Sports teams have a strong cobranding and shared identity with their cities. City name followed by team name is how teams are identified. Yet look at how sports teams treat their cities? Golddigger primadonas, demanding new stadiums and other concessions to continue playing in their cities, despite that being a very poor economic decision. Note: Oakland got it right.
Sports teams, consumer brands and institutions must be thoughtful about cobranding with causes or influencers. Individuals should as well. How do these community outreach or ESG box checking exercises advance the organization's business mission? The business press is full of examples of the cause or the influencers' brand winning but severely damaging the product, service or institution.
I recall a few years ago a Giants fan was severely beaten at Dodger stadium. One hopes there are no acts of violence, vandalism or terrorism as a result of the Dodgers' decisions.