At age 104, Redondo Beach Army veteran Joseph Eskenazi, against the advice of his doctor, traveled last week to attend a ceremony at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
Eskenazi is the oldest living veteran to survive Pearl Harbor. He will turn 105 on Jan. 30.
At age 22, Eskenazi volunteered to drive a bulldozer to clear bombed-out railroad tracks so his fellow soldiers could move heavy equipment and repair the airfield.
A Japanese plane strayed Eskenazi with machine gun fire erupting around him, but he escaped being hit.
More than 2,300 soldiers were killed in the Pearl Harbor attack.
This brings to mind our Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s inability to bring Kern County veterans a long-promised, new veterans medical clinic in Bakersfield.
McCarthy should use his Speaker of the House bully pulpit to make this medical clinic a reality.
How long has this project been stalled, 15 years?
Cut through the federal government bureaucratic red tape Mr. Speaker. Do an end round around the developer.
— Mark Salvaggio, Bakersfield