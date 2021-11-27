For once I agree with something Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted, which is that the justice system needs to be more "equitable." I say this in light of a few examples that go to show that it needs to be redirected to be made more fair for victims than for criminals.
One involves Kyle Rittenhouse, who thankfully was acquitted of all charges despite having the deck stacked against him, thanks to prosecutors who caved in to the howling mob and charged him a mere couple of days after he shot three individuals with criminal records while defending a business and himself, members of the media who were the real vigilantes in pushing a false narrative that he is a white supremacist, and protesters who all but stormed the courthouse in an attempt to intimidate the jury.
Another resulted in five deaths and dozens of injuries during a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wis., thanks to a suspect with a 50-page rap sheet who allegedly mowed down the crowd with an SUV after his recent release on a low bail in a domestic abuse case in which he allegedly punched the mother of his child and ran over her with his car.
Lastly, looters ransacked a Neiman Marcus store in San Francisco in the latest of a string of thefts, thanks to what an officer described as the district attorney's "criminals first agenda" and the state's reduction of such crimes to misdemeanors.
Yes, Virginia and Kamala, there is an inequitable justice system.
— Joel Torczon, Bakersfield