To those who value gun rights over human life, the future looks like a dystopian wild west in which everyday citizens, armed and acting as proxy law enforcement, engage in shootouts with mass shooters. For those who hold this “the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun” philosophy, the answer is not less guns but instead more guns. However, more guns equal more gunfire and thereby increases the chances of casualties.
Research shows that in a crisis, armed citizens with a gun are more likely to hurt themselves or someone else other than the intended target. Another study found that mass shooting at schools with armed guards were more likely to have a higher casualty rate. The other problem with this philosophy is that it is a reactionary solution rather than a preventative solution. If a mass shooter walks up to a playground and opens fire, they have the element of surprise on their side, which means that people are guaranteed to be murdered before an armed citizen can kill the shooter. This outcome of killing the shooter becomes even less likely in the case of drive-by shootings.
On the other hand, a prevention solution aims to mitigate gun violence by establishing social mechanisms that, at the very least, make it much harder for “bad guys” to get the gun in the first place. Comprehensive gun reform can prevent gun violence while protecting the rights of responsible gun owners.
— Jacob Richardson, Bakersfield