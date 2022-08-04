In a recent letter to the editor, doubt was expressed about the current state of the world warming. Yes, the Earth's climate has been changing for a long time, going through natural cycles. What's different is that this time the Earth is warming much faster. And, the warming started speeding up when humans started burning fossil fuels during the industrial revolution.

Try thinking about Earth's atmosphere as a blanket wrapped around the Earth. Burning fossil fuels releases greenhouse gases, which act to thicken the blanket. More heat gets trapped inside Earth because less can escape past the blanket.