What if you were hired by conservative icon Ronald Reagan more than 50 years ago? The next administration comes on board and keeps you on. Democrats come to power and you're so good THEY keep you on. Then the next Republican president says, "Keep going expert."
After eight more years, a Democrat president hires you for another eight years and after that another Republican keeps you on for four years and then another Democrat. That's over 50 years of knowledge and counting. Think that qualifies you as an expert? Donald Trump, Jim Jordan, Ron Johnson, et. al., get off Dr. Fauci's back.
I don't see an M.D. behind your name. You're not a physician/scientist/immunologist with 50-plus years working on infectious diseases. Blame Trump. He hired him. Their rhetoric displays front and center complete ignorance on the subject of COVID-19. If that isn't enough for you Trump supporters, consider this: The U.S. has 4 percent of the world's population and 19 percent of the deaths due to COVID.
That's MAGA? Making America great again? Four percent of the worldwide deaths would be 119,197. The U.S. total stands at 566,912. Complete lack of leadership and example. Trump's own expert, Dr. Birx, has blamed the Trump response for that number. Why do conservative folks keep listening to these I-love-the-sound-of-my-own-voice clowns on any issue? How many times have red states opened up only to close again? Put down the red KoolAid and remember the definition of insanity. And get vaccinated for cryin' out loud.
— Norman Sukut, Bakersfield