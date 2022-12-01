It was nice to see articles highlighting CIF Central Section titles in water polo, volleyball, tennis and football — but where’s the love for cross country?
The Independence Falcons won the Girls’ D-III title under longtime coach Bill Parviainen. The Highland Lady Scots took home the D-II title after winning the D-III title last year. It was disappointing to see two local teams win section titles and only receive “Box Score” coverage.
Behind those box scores was the continued dominance of Highland standouts Mia Torrecillas and Lianna Guerra. Both were briefly highlighted in an Oct. 12th article, but there was no mention of their outstanding efforts at the Central Section Championships. Torrecillas won the D-II race by 43 seconds in what has become a routine sight for local cross country fans. But it was Guerra’s gutsy performance while battling illness for several days that secured Highland’s Valley Championship. Guerra, who will run for Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, finished 10th overall with body language reminiscent of the Michael Jordan flu game.
Running a 5k at Woodward Park is not easy, but to do it when you are sick with a championship on the line it is an entirely different thing. An incredible performance that was a result of 6 a.m. practices, two-a-day workouts, and conquering all the hills in east Bakersfield. Torrecillas and Guerra not only deserve recognition for this race, but for inspiring their teammates through hard work, dedication and humility all year.
Congratulations to Highland and Independence. You deserve some love.
— Aaron Dutto, Bakersfield