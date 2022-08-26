I usually enjoy Steve Cronquist's thought-provoking Community Voices. It's fun analyzing them to see why I disagree or (sometimes) agree. His latest, "Cheney lost, if you haven't heard" on Aug. 23 is just plain confusing, though.
He asks, "So, what happened during (Liz Cheney's), election campaign? No one seems to be asking that question?" What? Seems to me a LOT of people have been asking the question. The consensus answer seems to be Cheney thinks Trump's behavior denying he lost the election and trying to block the Electoral College votes was despicable, dangerous and un-American, but most Republicans nonetheless support Trump. No surprise; they voted against Cheney. Only two of the 10 Republican Congress members who voted to impeach Trump will be running in 2022.
Cronquist supposes that the Wyoming voters rejected Cheney because she is using her power to destroy a private citizen, or because she is speaking ill of a fellow Republican. Very confusing! Trump voters don't like picking on private citizens? What was "lock her up" about? Don't like candidates calling fellow Republicans names? Why vote for Trump then? (Add your own example.) Cheney doesn't support oil and coal and doesn't believe in "smaller government, less regulation and less government control." Since when?
And the suggestion that Cheney should have just kept her mouth shut and still be a Congress member? Sure, probably, but that's the most confusing part. My conservative friends used to support the idea of speaking up for what is right. What happened?
— Jay C. Smith, Bakersfield