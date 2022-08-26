I usually enjoy Steve Cronquist's thought-provoking Community Voices. It's fun analyzing them to see why I disagree or (sometimes) agree. His latest, "Cheney lost, if you haven't heard" on Aug. 23 is just plain confusing, though.

He asks, "So, what happened during (Liz Cheney's), election campaign? No one seems to be asking that question?" What? Seems to me a LOT of people have been asking the question. The consensus answer seems to be Cheney thinks Trump's behavior denying he lost the election and trying to block the Electoral College votes was despicable, dangerous and un-American, but most Republicans nonetheless support Trump. No surprise; they voted against Cheney. Only two of the 10 Republican Congress members who voted to impeach Trump will be running in 2022.