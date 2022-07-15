As events will have it, Rep Kevin McCarthy hitched his political future to an individual whose legacy will be characterized as criminal: Trump, now exposed as masterminding a political coup. A coup supported by the entirety of the GOP, with the exception of Liz Chaney and Adam Kinzinger.
The GOP, already counting its hatchlings, hopes to discredit the Jan. 6 findings once the midterms reward Republicans with control of Congress. A fact not yet in evidence, and considering, Trump's three Supreme Court justices, who swore under oath to not overturn Roe v. Wade and did. The likelihood becomes less likely, Republicans will be rewarded with reelection, let alone expanded influence. Pro-choice support exceeds 60 percent of Americans.
The why is easy, as justices have hinted at ending the availability of oral contraceptives, now that Roe v. Wade is gone. Another casualty of interrupting "due process" differently. Women are furious and should be, as these decisions please at best 20 percent to 25 percent of Americans.
And on top of these losing propositions is gun violence. I wonder if Kevin McCarthy feels the pain of the deaths in Highland Park on July 4? A 2-year-old boy survived, sheltered under his deceased parents. Driving home the point, how the violence from assault weapons can be anywhere, including here. Why are the rights of a shooter more protected then the lives of his victims? There is no sanctity of life, when assault weapons are easily obtained and used, as designed, to ruthlessly murder innocents.
— Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield