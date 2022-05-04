Thank you to Lynnette Zelezny and Madison Harris ("Symposium highlights local opportunities, challenges of carbon storage," April 30) for looking beyond Kern County's dependence on oil and gas production to a sustainable future where former workers in polluting energy sources are retrained to develop and manage wind and solar — perhaps geothermal — and where Kern County is on the cutting edge of carbon sequestration technological development.
A national price on the carbon emissions of fossil fuels would greatly level the playing field with these hazardous sources of energy, further stimulating investment in renewable technologies, and thereby stimulating Kern County's blossoming into a sustainability hub of innovation.
— Judith Trumbo, La Canada-Flintridge