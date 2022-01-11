In my opinion, 2021 was a very "Bad News Year" with COVID-19 accelerating instead of abating, the Trump orchestrated attack on our capitol and the Constitution plus the loss of so many celebrities from various cultures.
The few good happenings include our sensible plan to defeat the current pandemic, trips into outer space and the amazing bronze statue of entertainer Frank Sinatra unveiled in in his hometown of Hoboken, N.J., celebrating his birthday on Dec. 12.
Even more important is the fact people are getting vaccinated and then getting their booster shots, ignoring the GOP messengers of misinformation. Looking forward to a more peaceful 2022 and a return to our daily routines as we continue our unrelenting attack on this pandemic. Science will win!
— Herb Stark, Mooresville, N.C.