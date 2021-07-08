Here are a few of the provisions in the proposed infrastructure bill: Repairing bridges, roads, railways; increasing wages of care workers; eliminating lead water pipes throughout our country; reducing air, water and hazardous waste pollutants; modernizing VA hospitals, schools; providing childcare at the workplaces; providing affordable housing and eliminating exclusionary zoning laws; retraining dislocated workers. (Google for all inclusions.)
If these are areas of real concern for you and your family, you need to call your congress people to let them know you support this bill. After all, they were elected by us to represent us. Not only would the benefits realized from this bill enhance our health and the health of our country, it would create a lot of jobs.
But it will require a lot of money to jump-start these initiatives, so where will it come from? You know of course that a tiny percent of our population possess most of our country’s wealth. The proposal is to raise the corporate tax from 21 percent to 28 percent, a drop in the ocean to the wealthy, but an ocean to the rest of us. (The rate was as high as 35 percent before former President Trump slashed it in 2017 to 21 percent.)
Don’t wait to call your representatives. The bridges may be falling down.
— Ann Silver, Bakersfield